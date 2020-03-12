Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 787 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at $695,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 200 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $21,162.50.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $16,359.99.

Natera stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 34,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,227. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Natera by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

