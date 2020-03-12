Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 9947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

