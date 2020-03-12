Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

MESA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,259. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Mesa Air Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.