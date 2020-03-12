Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg Buys 819 Shares

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,608.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,639. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meredith stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.