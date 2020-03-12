MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 983425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

