McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 509 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $18.22 on Thursday, hitting $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

