Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.65.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $269.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.09. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $226.22 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

