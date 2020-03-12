Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

