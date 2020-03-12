Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.
Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.