Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Marlin Business Services worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MRLN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

