Marco Investment Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 3,521,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $1,168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

