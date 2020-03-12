Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 930,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,914,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

