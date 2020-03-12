Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
NYSE:MX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.49. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.06.
In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
