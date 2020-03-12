Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.49. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

