Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 44775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

