MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of MAG Silver worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 324,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 103,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,464. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

