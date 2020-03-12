LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 298,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

