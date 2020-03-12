LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 298,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
