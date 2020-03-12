Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 67277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

