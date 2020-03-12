Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 3,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,179. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from to in a research note on Thursday. National Securities downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

