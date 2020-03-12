Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 3,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

