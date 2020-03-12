Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 3,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
