Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,494,000 after buying an additional 124,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 371.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $8.86 on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,627. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

