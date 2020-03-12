Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $961.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 822.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,496.97). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

