Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Shares Down 0.8%

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 486,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 270,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.