Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 80,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

