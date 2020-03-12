Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 39,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Latin Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.43 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

