Latash Investments LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,553,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,601,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 74.3% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

