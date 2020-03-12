Latash Investments LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,100,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 265.2% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

