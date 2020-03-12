Latash Investments LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.4% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $73,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $65,845,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 388,846 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.