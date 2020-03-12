Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock. Investec raised Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 690 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.86. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.