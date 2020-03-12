Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lakeland Financial stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 3,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Lakeland Financial Company Profile
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
