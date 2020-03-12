Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Daniel F. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 3,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.