Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 57 by Barclays

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 57 target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 58.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

