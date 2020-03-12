Krystal Biotech Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of KRYS opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $934.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $6,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

