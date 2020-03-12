Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 10013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.