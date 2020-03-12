Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

KRO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 10,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.94. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRO. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

