Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

