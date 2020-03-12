KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter.

NYSE KNOP traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 20,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

KNOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

