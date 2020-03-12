Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

KNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Knoll from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 638.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $702.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.67. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

