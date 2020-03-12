Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

