Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) Insider Karen Smith-Pomeroy Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) insider Karen Smith-Pomeroy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,352.00 ($10,178.72).

Shares of KSL stock traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$1.01 ($0.72). 514,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.39. Kina Securities Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of A$1.54 ($1.09).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Kina Securities’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

