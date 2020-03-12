Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.65

Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KCT traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.92). 132,921 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. Kin and Carta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.39.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Wednesday.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

