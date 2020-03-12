Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Frank Lourenso Sells 7,770 Shares

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KIM stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 48,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

