Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTCMKTS:KIADF)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 2,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIADF)

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. Its lead product candidate is ATIR101, which is in Phase III clinical trials to address risks and limitations of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for adult patients with blood cancer.

