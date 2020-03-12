Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 8.7%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, approximately 8,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

