KeyCorp Weighs in on EOG Resources Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

