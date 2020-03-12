KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,646. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

