Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $35,617,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

