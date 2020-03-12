Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,484 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 149,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

