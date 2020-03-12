Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.
NYSE KSU traded down $7.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 28,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
