Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE KSU traded down $7.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 28,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

