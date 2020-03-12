K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Kevin Chavous Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LRN traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,209. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $750.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 328,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of K12 by 2,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of K12 by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 201,657 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of K12 by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

