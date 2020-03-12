Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.