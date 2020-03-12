JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JEMI traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.36). 406,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.15. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 12-month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.50 ($1.68).

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

