JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON JEMI traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.36). 406,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.15. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 12-month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.50 ($1.68).
About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.