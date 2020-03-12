JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,945 ($91.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,448.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,362.53. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.69. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

